Drake Banned From Supporting Tide ... Says Ex-Bama Star

1/9/2019 11:56 AM PST

Drake Gets Lifetime Ban From Supporting Crimson Tide, Says Ex-Bama Star

EXCLUSIVE

Drake better find a new bandwagon to hop on ... 'cause the 6 God has been officially 86'd from the Alabama fan base until further notice ... so says ex-Tide player and UFC fighter Eryk Anders!!

Drizzy has been gettin' roasted for jinxing pretty much every team/player he's touched for years -- Kentucky basketball, Conor McGregor, the Toronto Raptors ... to name a FEW.

Anders -- who won a title with Bama in 2009  -- tells TMZ Sports he's puttin' all the blame on Drake for the 44-16 loss ... and says he's legitimately pissed at the rapper for ruining the Tide's season.

Anders also sent Drizzy a tweet saying he's "fighting him on sight" ... and while he admits it was just a case of Twitter fingers, the hate is real.

"I really do got some heat for Drake right now."

Listen, Drake ... it's not worth it. Ditch the Bama gear.

