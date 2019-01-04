Australian Rules Superstar Parties with LeBron, Kendall & Drake ... During U.S. Trip

Australian Rules Superstar Nic Naitanui Spent New Year's With LeBron, Kendall & Drake

Nic Naitanui is one of the GREATEST athletes you've never heard of -- an Australian Rules Football superstar -- who spent his New Year's Eve partying with the most famous people on Earth.

And, why? BECAUSE HE'S A STUD!! Seriously, watch his highlights.

The 28-year-old West Coast Eagles star has spent the past few weeks in America while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. He's been training at UCLA.

Despite his massive fame in Australia, NicNat has been flying under the radar for most of his trip because -- let's face it -- most Americans don't watch Aussie Rules.

But, our photog, Charlie, is from Down Under -- and could barely believe it when he spotted the Australian sports hero hanging out like a normie in Santa Monica.

Nic told us he's met a ton of big stars during his U.S. trip including Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner ... and spent his New Year's Eve with LeBron James and Drake!

By the way, Nic is 6'7" and 223 pounds -- a freak of an athlete -- and worked out at the Philadelphia Eagles training facility in 2017.

So, is there a future in the NFL?

"I enjoy the game. I don't know ... maybe one day."

Nic says he'd probably be a good fit for a tight end since he's got some of the best hands in Aussie Rules.

Meantime, go back and watch Nic's highlights ... this dude is unreal.