Rep. Rashida Tlaib Explains Why She Doesn't Regret Calling Trump a 'Motherf*****'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib No Regrets for Calling Prez Trump an MF'er ... Women Can Be Passionate Too!!!

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has no misgivings about referring to President Trump as a "motherf***er," and says her statement sends a message -- not only to Trump, but to women.

We got Michigan's freshman Rep. in D.C. and asked about the controversial remark she made on her first day in the House -- "We're going to go in and impeach the motherf****er."

Tlaib caught of ton of flak, especially from the right, for her spicy language -- but she told us she simply got caught up in the moment. She doesn't apologize, though, and strongly insinuates there's a double standard when it comes to women expressing anger in the workplace.

Democrat Rashida Tlaib during her first day as a U.S. Congresswoman: “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.” pic.twitter.com/hG538ZOQlb — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 4, 2019

Still, she doesn't want her colorful language to become the focus. Rep. Tlaib told us there are more important things going on right now in D.C.

To that, we say, f**k yeah!