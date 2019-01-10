'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' Star Sara Tariq Says Lohan's Meaner Than Lisa Vanderpump

'Beach Club' Star Sarah Tariq Lohan's Not the Next Vanderpump ... She's Much Meaner!!!

Lindsay Lohan's the #1 boss bitch at her Mykonos beach club, but unlike Lisa Vanderpump -- she doesn't even try to be nice about it ... so says one of the stars of Lindsay's new MTV show.

We got "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" cast member Sara Tariq at LAX Wednesday, and asked her what it's like to work for LL. Sara, who's a VIP host at the club, didn't hesitate to call LiLo a hardass.

She did add that Linds is very personable with the staff during off-hours, but when it's business time ... she doesn't mess around.

As for whether Lohan can mimic the matriarch of "Vanderpump Rules," Tariq has doubts because Lindsay rules with more of an iron fist than Lisa.