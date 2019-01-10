UCF's McKenzie Milton Crushes Leg Workout Just Weeks After Near Amputation

UCF's McKenzie Milton Crushes Leg Workout ... Weeks After Near Amputation

McKenzie Milton -- the UCF QB who nearly lost his right leg after a gruesome on-field tackle -- is making incredible progress in his recovery ... already leg pressing on the injured knee!!!

The Golden Knights superstar took a shot to his leg in a game against South Florida on Nov. 23 ... and the carnage resulting from the hit was gnarly.

Milton dislocated his right knee completely ... and nearly lost the leg after blood flow to the injury site had ceased.

But, McKenzie underwent successful reconstructive knee surgery ... and is clearly now on the right track to being 100 percent again -- 'cause dude's already hitting the leg press!!

"Thanking God for the miracles I see everyday in my life. Went from almost losing my leg to leg pressing 40lbs in a little over a month," Milton wrote on social media.

"Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. God is definitely at work..it’s gonna be a long process but it’ll be one hell of a story."

Milton was one of the Knights' best players over his career ... starting 33 games the last three seasons and throwing for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns.