'90 Day Fiance' Star Ashley Martson Hospitalized for Kidney Failure

Ashley Martson of "90 Day Fiance" says she was taken to the hospital for kidney failure ... due to complications stemming from lupus.

The reality TV star posted a shocking photo of herself Sunday which shows her passed out in a hospital bed with IVs running through her arms. She says she was found unresponsive in the morning and was rushed to the hospital ... where doctors said she was suffering from acute kidney failure due to lupus.

Ashley says she will begin dialysis shortly and adds that she shared this info to help anyone who might also be dealing with the disease. She captioned her photo with an encouraging message ... "I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids."

Selena Gomez also suffers from lupus, and even required a kidney transplant in 2017. She's been looking quite healthy and well since then.

Martson starred in the most recent season of '90DF,' which wrapped up last year.