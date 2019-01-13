French Montana R. Kelly Has a Right to Enjoy His Legacy

French Montana Says R. Kelly Has a Right to Enjoy His Legacy

EXCLUSIVE

French Montana seems to be saying R. Kelly should have a right to enjoy his legacy ... despite the flood of allegations that he's been a sexual predator.

We got French Saturday night leaving the L.A. Coliseum after the Rams game, and he invoked Michael Jackson's name, saying, "All the greats went down like that," adding, "Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened, man."

French said R. Kelly's M.O. was clear when he sang, "My mind's tellin' me no, but my body, my body's tellin' me yes" in his song, "Bump and Grind."

That's when our photog asks French if everyone should stop listening to R. Kelly, and French launches ... saying, "They [people] don't let nobody have their legendary moments."