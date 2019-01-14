R. Kelly's Alleged Victim to Respond to Threats, Retaliation

R. Kelly Alleged Victim to Talk Threats, Retaliation

One of R. Kelly's alleged victims is coming forward to talk about the singer's threat and retaliation against her at an 8:30 AM PT news conference ... and TMZ will be streaming live.

The alleged victim and her mother will be flanked by their attorney, Gloria Allred, in NYC ... where they'll talk about alleged threats and retaliation against them. The mother of another young woman who alleges she was victimized by R. Kelly will also speak.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has opened an investigation into allegations made against the singer in 'Surviving' and Chicago prosecutors are contacting alleged victims. The D.A. is not commenting but has asked other alleged victims to contact the office through its hotline.