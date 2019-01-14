Jada Pinkett Smith's Glad She Protected Willow in Light of 'Surviving R. Kelly'

Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Surving R. Kelly' I Had to Protect Willow as a Child ... And I'm Glad I Did

Jada Pinkett Smith says she fended off potential creepers from Willow at a young age -- and in light of "Surviving R. Kelly" ... she seems grateful she did.

Jada released another episode of "Red Table Talk" Monday, which continued a conversation with alleged R. Kelly victim Lisa Van Allen who explained why she gravitated toward the singer. She says the fact she was orphaned played into her embracing him.

It's just as emotional as their last segment, with tears being shed in recounting her experience.

At one point in the convo, Jada reveals she had to have some serious talks with Willow as a young teen -- Willow's now 18 -- to warn her about the dangers of the world, and people who might want to take advantage of her. She says she told Willow she couldn't be alone with certain people, no matter how close Willow thought she was with them.

For her part, Willow says she didn't understand why Jada was so strict at the time but now gets where her mom was coming from ... especially in the wake of 'Surviving.'