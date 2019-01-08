R. Kelly Alleged Sex Slaves at 2016 Concert ... Free Will or Stockholm Syndrome??

R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slaves Front Row and Cheering at 2016 Concert

EXCLUSIVE

Video of 3 women featured in the "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries shows them front row at one of his concerts, but it's not necessarily what it seems.

TMZ obtained this footage from an October 2016 show in New Jersey. You can see Joycelyn Savage, Dominique Gardner and Azriel Clary standing next to each other in clear view of Kelly while he's onstage.

The women were dancing and cheering ... Azriel even gave Kelly a high five. The woman who recorded the clip shouts, "Tell your father come over here" ... because she thought the girls were young, we're told. FWIW, all of them were 18 or older at that time.

Loved ones for all 3 appeared on 'Surviving,' claiming Kelly held them against their will. Looking at the video, one could say they were thoroughly -- and voluntarily -- enjoying themselves at the concert.

However, one could also say it's textbook Stockholm Syndrome ... where victims develop a connection to their captor, but it's really a psychological defense to survive an ordeal.

If you watched 'Surviving,' you know Dominique's mother convinced her to flee from Kelly. Joycelyn and Azriel are still living with him.

Joycelyn has told us time and again on camera that she's fine. Meanwhile, Azriel's family has reported her as a missing person.

Worth noting, the woman who shot the concert footage says R. Kelly noticed her recording and repeatedly asked his security to remove her. She says they eventually did ... without explanation.