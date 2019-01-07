R. Kelly To 'Expose' Accusers One at a Time on New Facebook Page, Website

R. Kelly To 'Expose' Accusers with New Website ... 'Surviving Lies'

EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly is vowing to expose his accusers for what he calls blatant lies being spewed on Lifetime's docuseries -- and he's going down the list one by one ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Kelly tell us he and his camp are in the middle of launching a new website called survivinglies.com, which we're told will attempt to expose all of his accusers as liars as well as reveal their true motivations behind their allegations.

For now ... there's a Facebook page dedicated to the new cause -- the site itself is not live yet as of this post.

It appears R. Kelly's first target is Asante McGee -- one of the women featured on "Surviving R. Kelly." She claims she was one of his "sex slaves" ... but R. Kelly's team has put out a video that they say contradicts her story.

The Facebook page links to a YouTube video which claims Asante's daughter has debunked her mother's claims of sexual abuse and control at the hands of Kelly in a leaked phone convo with her BF, allegedly telling him she often raved of a luxurious lifestyle and the perks of being with him.

We have not independently verified the identities of either person in this audio -- this is just what R. Kelly's page is claiming. It also goes on to list Asante's previous arrests and claims she's in cahoots with Joycelyn Savage's father to extort the singer.

As we reported ... tons of celebs have spoken out against Kelly in wake of the six-part docuseries that aired last week. Kelly has denied all the allegations.

Regarding this new mission of his ... there are a lot of accusers to get through. Buckle up, folks.