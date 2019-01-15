Adrian Beltre Says Kyler Murray Can Play Both Football And Baseball

Adrian Beltre Kyler Murray ... Can Play In Both MLB And NFL

EXCLUSIVE

One of the greatest hitters in MLB history says Kyler Murray can play BOTH football and baseball ... with Adrian Beltre saying he actually WANTS to see it happen!!!

Of course, tons of ex-athletes say there's just no way in hell Kyler can suit up as a QB for an NFL team and then manage to successfully hit the MLB diamond in the offseason.

But, Beltre ain't buyin' all that talk ... telling TMZ Sports, "He can do both. Why not??"

If there's anybody that knows the rigors of baseball ... it's Beltre -- dude played 21 years in the league and logged over 11,000 at bats.

And, in his opinion, it's clearly possible Kyler can do all of that and also help a team on the gridiron on Sundays.

"If he's comfortable with it, he can do whatever he wants."

Kyler's put his name in for the NFL Draft ... but still has time to decide if he wants to spurn the Oakland A's for whatever team picks him in April.

So, stay tuned.