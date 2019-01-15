T.J. Dillashaw Gunning for 3 UFC Belts, 1st Champ Champ Champ?!

T.J. Dillashaw Gunning for 3 UFC Belts ... Champ Champ Champ?!

EXCLUSIVE

You've seen "champ champs" in the UFC -- but never a "champ champ champ" ... which is why T.J. Dillashaw wants to be the very first fighter to hold THREE belts at the same time!!!

The UFC's reigning bantamweight champ is gearing up to fight Henry Cejudo on Jan. 19 at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ for the flyweight title ... and if he wins that bout, T.J. says he's got eyes on Max Holloway.

Of course, Holloway is the reigning featherweight champ -- so, if T.J. can get through Henry and Max he would be the first triple title holder in the history of the UFC.

Despite his big career goals, Dillashaw says he's laser-focused on beating Henry first -- and says he knows Cejudo is scared.

"He's just praying that I don't make weight," T.J. told the guys at TMZ Sports ... "He's praying that I'm weak."

Dillashaw says he believes he can be the greatest UFC fighter of all time -- and can't wait to prove it on the big stage.

