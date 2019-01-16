MTV's Julia Rose She's One Helluva Super Bowl Snack ... Big Prediction Here Too!

MTV's Julia Rose is the Super Bowl Snack You Can't Refuse

EXCLUSIVE

MTV star Julia Rose has got you covered for all your Super Bowl cravings ahead of the big game -- 'cause she's serving up all the good stuff on one irresistible platter ... herself.

The model turned reality TV star -- who appeared on MTV's "Are You the One?" -- did a smokin' hot shoot with Chris Applebaum ... where she's half covered in L.A. Rams gear, and half covered in an ice cream sundae. Weird pairing ... but we ain't complaining!

Julia's been featured on Sports Illustrated before, so it looks like she's getting back to her OG pastime in the modeling department. She's also making a bold prediction here about who'll be in the big game.

The Rams are playing the Saints Sunday, and if they advance ... they'll play either the Chiefs or the Pats. But, in the meantime ... just enjoy this awesome pre-game show.