Ex-'L&HH' Star Benzino Pleads Guilty In Felony Drug Case

Ex-'Love & Hip Hop' Star Benzino Pleads Guilty in Drug Case

EXCLUSIVE

Former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Benzino has copped a plea deal in his felony drug case out of Georgia, and avoided jail time as a result ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Cobb County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... Raymond Scott (Benzino's real name) pled guilty to all 3 charges he was facing Thursday morning. We're told he was sentenced to 2 years probation and fined $500 ... plus surcharges.

We broke the story ... the music producer was arrested in January 2017 after cops raided his ATL apartment and found drugs inside. He was charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of 6 MDMA pills, and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

We talked to Benzino about the case last month, and he told us the search warrant cops used to get into his pad was illegal ... even though a judge signed off on it. He was adamant that racist police officers were behind the trumped-up charges, and at the time ... told us he was gonna fight it in court.

If he'd been convicted on all charges during his trial, he would've faced up to 15 years in prison. Looks like he had a change of heart.