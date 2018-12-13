Ex-'Love & Hip Hop' Star Benzino Pulls Race Card in Drug Case

Ex-'Love & Hip Hop' Star Benzino Racists Gunning for Me in Drug Case ... I'll Be Exonerated!!!

Ex-'Love & Hip Hop' star Benzino is not mincing words ... he's adamant racists are behind the serious drug charges he's facing but vows to fight back.

Benzino wanted to address the story we broke ... that cops busted him in Cobb County, GA -- in January 2017 -- and hit him with a slew of charges: felony possession of THC oil gummies, felony possession of 6 MDMA pills and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

He's facing up to 15 years in prison, but Benzino calls the charges trumped up from "one of the most racists counties, not just in Georgia, but in America." He still believes cops had no right to raid his penthouse, even though a judge ruled cops legally obtained a search warrant.

In any event, he's standing his ground. Benzino says he's not interested in plea deals, and after he gets his day in court ... he's planning to get some revenge. Legally speaking, of course.