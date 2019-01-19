James Woods I Have Incredible Respect for AOC ... Even Though I Think She's Dangerous

James Woods Says He Respects Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

EXCLUSIVE

James Woods shocked us big time ... a day after tweeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most dangerous person in America, he told us he has mad respect for her.

We got the super conservative actor Friday night in WeHo at Dan Tana's, and we thought he was going to double down on his comments that AOC was so powerful she cannot be ignored ... and, he said, "Ignore her at your peril."

Yet, he told our photog how impressive he thinks she is ... a bartender becoming a leader in Congress has to be admired.

He also thinks AOC has struck a cord with young people, and she could become the Pied Piper of her generation in terms of mobilizing the masses.