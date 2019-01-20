Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Lezhae Lowder Arrest in Massive Brawl Caught on Video

Fetty Wap's BM Massive Brawl Caught on Video

It was a brutal scene outside a White Castle in Paterson, NJ early Friday morning -- and the new video clearly shows it -- as a group of people appear to be attacking Lezhae Lowder, Fetty Wap's baby mama and her friends.

Alexis Skyy was there, laying low inside her Benz Truck, which you can see in the drive-thru while the melee occurs ... at least that's what Lezhae tells TMZ.

Lezhae and Alexis allegedly got into it earlier in the night at a bar. According to Alexis, she and her friends then went to the White Castle where Lezhae pulled up and tried to confront her with a knife.

Although there are no signs of a knife in the video, you see the violence ... someone is stomped and punched repeatedly before being dragged by the hair. At one point you see Lezhae on the ground, covering herself.

The most frightening moment comes when a car tries to drive through the crowd, almost hitting multiple people before crashing into the side of the White Castle. The violence erupts again as the crowd rushes the car, smashing the back windshield.

Lezhae was arrested for misdemeanor reckless endangerment for involvement in the brawl.