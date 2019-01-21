Dick Vermeil Guarantees Andy Reid Will Win Super Bowl With Chiefs

Dick Vermeil Andy Reid Will Win S.B. With Chiefs ... Bet On It!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Andy Reid WILL win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs despite yet another championship game heartbreaker Sunday ... so says legendary coach Dick Vermeil.

"I would bet on it!" Dick tells TMZ Sports ... "I would bet that they will win one!"

Of course, Reid's history says otherwise ... his loss to the Pats on Sunday was his 6th championship game L (4 NFC championships, 1 AFC championship and 1 Super Bowl) in his 20-year, ring-less career.

But Vermeil says Reid WILL it get it done sooner than later ... saying K.C. is just too talented.

"There's no question in mind they will get there and there's no question in mind if he sticks with it long enough, he's gonna win it."

In fact, Vermeil thought earlier this season THIS would be the year for Reid ... and said he was downright ill seeing Reid and the Chiefs fall to Tom Brady in overtime.

"Kansas City, I'm just sick. I woke up three times during the night thinking about that ballgame. I was so disappointed."

2019 season kicks off in 7 months ... could that finally be Reid's year??

Stay tuned.