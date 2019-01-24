Joe Montana I'm In the Weed Biz Now!

Joe Montana Invests Heavily In Marijuana Business

Call him Grow Montana ... because the NFL Hall of Famer is investing HEAVILY in the weed business.

62-year-old Joe Montana is one of the major investors of a company called Caliva -- a major legal marijuana operation out of San Jose, CA.

The company not only grows weed -- it also sells everything from joints to vape pens and even marijuana beverages.

Montana started a venture fund back in 2015 -- and when Caliva was seeking investors for a $75 million round of funding, Montana's company joined in.

Caliva CEO Dennis O'Malley issued a statement saying the company plans on opening retail stores in major cities in 2019.

He added, "What we’re trying to do is be the #1 brand in California ... We believe this is where global brands are made."

As for why Montana decided to invest -- O'Malley says Joe believes the company will "make a serious impact on opioids use or addiction."