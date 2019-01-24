TMZ

Joe Montana I'm In the Weed Biz Now!

1/24/2019 2:52 PM PST

Joe Montana Invests Heavily In Marijuana Business

Breaking News

Call him Grow Montana ... because the NFL Hall of Famer is investing HEAVILY in the weed business. 

62-year-old Joe Montana is one of the major investors of a company called Caliva -- a major legal marijuana operation out of San Jose, CA. 

The company not only grows weed -- it also sells everything from joints to vape pens and even marijuana beverages. 

Montana started a venture fund back in 2015 -- and when Caliva was seeking investors for a $75 million round of funding, Montana's company joined in. 

Caliva CEO Dennis O'Malley issued a statement saying the company plans on opening retail stores in major cities in 2019. 

He added, "What we’re trying to do is be the #1 brand in California ... We believe this is where global brands are made."

As for why Montana decided to invest -- O'Malley says Joe believes the company will "make a serious impact on opioids use or addiction."

