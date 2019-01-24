Lil Wayne Signs Top NFL Draft Prospect To Young Money Sports

Lil Wayne Signs Top NFL Draft Prospect Deandre Baker To Young Money Sports

Breaking News

Weezy F Baby and the F is for future first-rounder ... 'cause Lil Wayne just signed Deandre Baker -- a projected top-10 NFL Draft pick -- to his Young Money APAA Sports Agency!!!

The legendary rapper made the announcement himself on Twitter, writing, "Welkome to the family @DreBaker1_ !! Lets Work!"

Of course ... the signing is a huge one for Weezy -- Baker was a superstar at Georgia and mock draft experts already have him penned into the top half of April's first round.

Welkome to the family @DreBaker1_ !! Lets Work! pic.twitter.com/AgORRhl8A9 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 24, 2019

In fact, Baker was so good with the Bulldogs ... the dude won the Jim Thorpe Award for the best DB in the country!!

"Deandre is a silent Assassin on that field!! I can’t wait until he shows the world why he’s the #1 corner in this draft!,” COO of Young Money Entertainment Cortez Bryant said.

Lil Wayne's killin' it ahead of spring's NFL Draft ... 'cause other top prospects like Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Georgia's Mecole Hardman Jr. have already signed deals with the company.

Translation ... young moola, baby!!!