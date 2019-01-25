Joe Rogan 'Ace Ventura' Is 'Insanely Transphobic'

Joe Rogan Says 'Ace Ventura' Is 'Insanely Transphobic'

Joe Rogan rewatched an old comedy classic recently -- "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" -- and pointed out something which seems crazy obvious now ... IT'S SUPER TRANSPHOBIC!!!

The UFC announcer was talking about all sorts of issues with New York Times reporter Bari Weiss on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast this week when he brought up the 1994 Jim Carrey flick.

"I didn't realize how transphobic that f*cking movie is," Rogan said ... "It's off the charts!"

Rogan says he hadn't seen the movie in years, but when he sat down to watch it with 8 and 10-year-old daughters he quickly realized, "It is so insanely transphobic."

If you remember ... the whole point of the flick is for Ace to track down the former Miami Dolphins player who kidnapped the team mascot -- and (spoiler alert) it ends up being the kicker.

But the kicker, Ray Finkle, was no longer living as a man -- he became Lois Einhorn.

When Ace and Dan Marino crack the case and realize Lois used to be Ray -- they cringe in disgust and everyone who had kissed Lois begins puking and washing out their mouths.

Rogan asks the question ... if places like iTunes should remove the movie from its library due to its offensive nature. Bari argued that it's important to NOT erase movies like "Ace" but notes how far society has come since the movie came out.

"When I saw that movie, I was 10. Transphobia was not a thing. Now it is a thing. That's good. That's good news."