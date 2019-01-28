Ray J I've Got The Golden Touch ... Stock Up 300% After 7-Figure Scoot-E-Bike Deal

Ray J's Stock for New Company Up 300% After 7-Figure Scoot-E-Bike Deal

EXCLUSIVE

Ray J is already making a bunch of cash after selling off his Scoot-E-Bike brand ... stocks for his new venture soared 300% in just two days.

TMZ broke the story, Ray signed a 7-figure deal Wednesday to turn Scoot-E-Bike over to Canadian company LOOPShare. Our sources say as part of the contract, Ray got close to 19 million LOOPShare shares, and will remain as a consultant to help the biz grow.

It didn't take long for Ray's touch to start making a difference -- LOOPShare stock opened at $.05 Wednesday and closed at $.16 Friday -- a 300% growth ... and some serious dough in Ray's pocket.

As we reported, LOOPShare and Scoot-E-Bike will aim to take down ride share giants like Bird Scooters with a plan to supply users with 3 types of scooters to get around town.

We're told Ray has turned down a ton of TV gigs over the last year to focus on his future as a businessman.