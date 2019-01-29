James Ingram Dead at 66 From Brain Cancer

R&B Legend James Ingram Dead at 66 from Brain Cancer

Exclusive Details

Grammy winning R&B singer and songwriter James Ingram has died from a battle with a form of brain cancer ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the singer tell us James had been fighting the cancer for an extended period. Actress and choreographer Debbie Allen reacted to the news Tuesday, saying ... "I have lost my dearest friend.

Ingram recorded several chart-toppers in the '80s, including his #1 duet with Patti Austin, "Baby Come to Me" ... as well as "Somewhere Out There" with Linda Ronstadt and "100 Ways."

He won a Grammy for "Yah Mo B There" -- his duet with Michael McDonald -- and another for "100 Ways." He was nominated for 12 other Grammys.

James worked closely Quincy Jones over the years ... recording and writing hits. For instance, he co-wrote Michael Jackson's smash hit, "P.Y.T."

During a Quincy tribute concert in L.A. last September, James was noticeably absent when Patti performed their hit song. She soldiered on without him, doing her best impression of her dear friend while singing his part

James was 66.