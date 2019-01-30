Champ Bailey ATL Mansion Hits Auction Block ... with ELEVATOR!!

Champ Bailey's ATL Mansion with Elevator Hits Auction Block

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna level up like a real Champ?! Ex-NFL superstar Champ Bailey's ATL mansion -- complete with a private ELEVATOR -- is hitting the auction block ... and it's all going to the highest bidder!!

The All Pro corner previously listed his 10,400-square-foot pad for $2.99 million back in November ... but no takers. Now, Bailey has decided to put it up without reserve at an auction in February.

So what all is the lucky winner getting?? How does this sound ....

6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 7 fireplaces, chef's kitchen with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry, wine cellar, media room, custom sports bar ... and oh yeah, a freakin' ELEVATOR!!

The pad is sick ... and we're told the only reason Bailey wants to part ways is because his family is getting too big for the place (he reportedly has six kids!).

The house is hittin' the auction block courtesy of Concierge Auctions through Feb. 28.

Good luck!!