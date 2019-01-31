Artie Lange Sad, Bloody Mug Shot ...

Artie Lange Back in Jail After Court Hearing, Takes Bloody Nose Mug Shot

Artie Lange's is back in custody ... and his latest mug shot is very sad and disturbing.

The comedian was in court Wednesday in Essex County, New Jersey. We're told he was taken into custody after his hearing. A local report says Artie's attorney revealed Artie tested positive for cocaine ... a violation of his probation.

Law enforcement sources say the mark under Lange's nose is a scab that started to bleed.

The same day as his arrest, someone managing Artie's Twitter account announced he would be undergoing a long term treatment program, adding ... "He loves and respects his fans... updates coming soon.. and it’s time."

We broke the story ... Lange pled guilty to heroin possession at the end of 2017 and went to an inpatient drug rehab program after he got out of jail. He was later sentenced to 4 years probation.

The judge also ordered him to complete an outpatient drug program and complete 50 hours of community service.

Lange's latest bust will likely result in a probation violation ... so he's looking at more tough times ahead.