Julian Edelman Surprises Bullied Girl With Super Bowl Tix, 'That Was Crazy!'

Julian Edelman was SO impressed with the way a 7th-grader handled being bullied by her classmates ... he straight-up gave her 2 tickets to this weekend's Super Bowl!!!
Dejah Rondeau is a badass 13-year-old who just so happens to play quarterback for her New Hampshire school's football team.
Problem was ... some of her classmates had an issue with a girl being their signal-caller -- and her parents say she was bullied over it.
"Some people don’t want to accept a female quarterback. She’ll have to put in 110 percent when others are putting in 50," Dejah's mother told Seacoastonline.com.
But, Dejah overcame it all ... and managed to thrive for her team -- and that caught Edelman's eye.
The Patriots and their star WR invited her to the team's facility last week for being so brave in the face of adversity ... and gave her TWO tickets to see them play the Rams on Sunday!!!
"My respect level for you is just through the roof because you just ignored all the noise and you played the game we all love -- and that’s football," Edelman told the girl.
Dejah's reaction??
"That was crazy! I never knew -- I never thought that would ever happen. I was just really excited to go!"
#Awesome.