Netflix Sued by Osho International Over 'Wild Wild Country'

Netflix is being sued by the company that carries the torch for Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh -- aka Osho -- who was featured in the hit documentary, "Wild Wild Country."

Osho International Foundation claims in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the documentary stole "substantial portion" of Osho's copyrighted works. For instance, the lawsuit claims the first episode alone includes 88 discreet instances of appropriation.

The Netflix documentary chronicles the Rajneeshpuram takeover of a small town in Oregon in the 1980s. The production was a massive hit for the streaming service ... earning 5 nominations for Primetime Emmys, and winning for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

The suit claims Osho International gave Netflix a heads up in 2018 of the infringement, but got no response back.

Osho -- aka Bhagwan Rajneesh -- died in 1990, but lives on through the Foundation ... which now wants the profits Netflix made off the doc.