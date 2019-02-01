Jussie Smollett Cancels Concert Meet and Greet for Security Concerns

Jussie Smollett Concert Meet & Greet Canceled Over Security Concerns

Jussie Smollett will not get up close and personal with his fans in L.A. this weekend, and it's because there are concerns about his safety just days after the Chicago attack ... TMZ has learned.

Jussie's playing a sold-out show at the famous Troubador Saturday night ... and he was scheduled to have a meet-and-greet session -- but it's been canceled.

An email was sent Friday afternoon to all ticketholders that reads, in part, "For security reasons we cannot accommodate any meet & greets." The email doesn't refer to any specific threat.

The fact Jussie's even going through with the show is a minor miracle. It was just Tuesday morning that Jussie says 2 men jumped him in Chicago, beat him, poured bleach on him and left a rope around his neck. He suffered a broken rib in the attack.

The email says meet & greet ticketholders can get a refund or donate the cost of the ticket to the Black AIDS Institute.