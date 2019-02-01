Kyle Richards Clarifies Lisa Vanderpump's Andy Cohen 'Drama' Comment

Kyle Richards is not down with Lisa Vanderpump calling her a bitch ... and now she's trying like hell to turn down the heat between them by clarifying her "Lisa drama" comment.
The 'RHOBH' star says she misunderstood a pap's question when, at first, she was reminded Lisa wasn't at Andy Cohen's baby shower before being asked if there was any drama. As we reported ... Kyle said there was drama and insinuated Lisa's absence might be her holding out to get paid.
As you know ... Lisa clapped back calling BS and, while holding one of her dogs, referred to Kyle -- and other Housewives -- as bitches. Well, Kyle's now firing back, saying, "It would be interesting to see how people would react if I called HER a bitch."
Kyle then clarified ... "When I was asked if there was drama at Andy’s shower I thought they were referring to something that happened AT the shower. Nothing to do with Lisa."
As for whether Lisa was holding out for money, Kyle says, "THEY asked if Lisa was holding out for money to attend the shower. OBVIOUSLY that is not true. I thought that was obvious so I joked."
Fans might buy the explanation, but the bigger is whether LV does.