Melvin Gordon, 'I'm the Best Running Back In L.A., Facts'

In the running back battle of L.A., it's Melvin Gordon over Todd Gurley ... at least, according to Melvin Gordon.

The L.A. Chargers star is feelin' himself after a pretty solid 2018 season -- he only played in 12 games due to injury, but still managed to rack up 885 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs.

Gordon's a cool guy -- and even when he was braggin' about himself, he still showed respect for Gurley, who's getting ready to play in the Super Bowl.

Gordon is also tight with his QB Philip Rivers, so we had to ask if he gets presents for all of Philip's kids for Christmas ... and if you know about Rivers, you know that's a HUGE task considering the guy has like 47 kids!