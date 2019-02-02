Ariana Grande Offered Million Dollar Deal For Tattoo Laser Removal

Ariana Grande Gets Million Dollar Offer to Remove Japanese BBQ Grill Tattoo

EXCLUSIVE

Ariana Grande might actually have a solution to a seemingly permanent mistake on her hand -- an offer to get it wiped clean -- and make more than a million bucks in the process.

Grande took tons of heat this week when people noticed some new Japanese ink on her palm. The tat was supposed to say "7 Rings" -- like her new single -- but, when translated, actually said, "Japanese style BBQ grill." Ariana tried to fix the tat by adding characters, but now the tattoo says, "Japanese BBQ finger."

All might not be lost for the "Thank U, Next" singer ... we've learned LaserAway -- a company that specializes in hair and tattoo removal -- sent Ariana a massive offer Friday.

Sources tell us the deal is worth $1.5 mil, minimum.

The deal requires that Ariana participate in one photo/video shoot at a LaserAway location, which will be used in social media, print and viral campaigns. They're also asking Ariana for one post per month for a whole year of LaserAway content.

The offer letter -- signed by company president, Todd Heckmann -- concludes with, "Thank u, next tiny barbecue grill."

We spoke with Scooter Braun, who said, "I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick ... for $1.5 mil. Hopefully, we can make this deal before her album comes out next week -- shameless plug."