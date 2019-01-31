Ariana Grande Tries to Fix Misspelled Japanese Tattoo, Botches it More

Ariana Grande I Fixed My Japanese Tattoo ... Oops, Maybe Not

Ariana Grande added a digit to her Japanese tattoo in an attempt to fix a translation faux pas, and the good news is it's slightly better -- but the bad news is it's still wrong. Pretty hilarious.

As we told you ... the "7 Rings" singer copped to messing up her palm tat -- which was meant to spell out the name of her new track, but because the tattoo artist forgot a couple characters, it actually translated to a Japanese style BBQ grill.

Grande shared an updated shot of her ink, though, adding ... "slightly better. thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. and to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. I actually really liked u."

But, here's the thing -- Ariana's ink still doesn't say "7 Rings." We're told she added the character for "finger" to it in order to clear things up, but the placement is off. So, it now reads "Japanese BBQ finger."

Not sure if that's better or worse, but Grande's got a history of covering up regrettable tattoos ... so maybe third time will be the charm for her to figure this one out.

Or, maybe it's just time to say thank u, next.