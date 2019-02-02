Ja Rule Let's Get This Over With ... Leads 'F**k You, Ja Rule' Chant

Ja Rule Tells Fans to Yell 'F**k You' at Him Over Fyre Fest Docs

Ja Rule wants his fans to get any pent-up animosity toward him out of their systems, so he's encouraging them to put a middle finger in the air ... and let him have it.

The rapper performed in New Jersey Friday night, and after perhaps sensing some hostility in the air over his portrayal in the recent Fyre Festival documentaries ... he tried to nip it in the bud.

He jokingly told the crowd he knew they might be a little mad at him, but added ... "We ain't going to do this sh*t for the rest of the year!"

So, he got them all to repeat, "F**k you, Ja Rule!" three times instead. Then he said, "F**k y'all, too," and launched into a song.

As we reported ... the Netflix and Hulu docs about the Fyre Festival fiasco have resulted in some heavy blowback on Ja Rule, along with the social media agency involved in promoting it, Jerry Media.

Comedians and actors have been calling for folks to unfollow @f**kjerry, but so far ... Ja Rule doesn't seem to be feeling that heat.