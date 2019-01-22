Fyre Festival Restaurateur Maryann Rolle Says Ja Rule Should Pay Her $100K

Fyre Festival Restaurant Owner's Demand ... Ja Rule Should Fork Over $100,000!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Ja Rule needs to put his money where his mouth his, and cough up a ton of cash to help clean up some of the mess he created with the infamously doomed Fyre Festival ... so says a restaurant owner in the Bahamas who paid out of her own pocket to feed workers and stranded concertgoers.

Maryann Rolle, the woman who claims she shelled out over $50,000 from her own savings to feed festival workers and fans stranded on Great Exuma, tells us Ja Rule should pay her $100k if the rapper is truly sorry for his role in the disastrous festival.

Maryann went viral after she appeared in Netflix's Fyre Fest documentary, after saying she burned through her savings and was never paid for her services. She started a GoFundMe to recoup some of the funds, and more than $150,000 poured in after people learned just how badly she was stiffed by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland.

Maryann tells us she still needs money to pay her employees and her bills ... so, she wants Ja Rule to throw her six figures for all of the trouble.