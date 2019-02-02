Shaquille O'Neal 'Man Up' Rudy Gobert ... 'No Crying In Basketball'

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Rudy Gobert To 'Man Up,' 'There's No Crying In Basketball'

Rudy Gobert, wipe away the tears and "man up" ... 'cause there's no crying in basketball -- so says Shaquille O'Neal, who knows a thing or 15 about being an All-Star.

TMZ Sports saw Shaq at his Fun House Super Bowl bash in ATL -- and asked him about Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert crying in front of reporters while discussing NOT making the All-Star team ... a story the whole NBA world's talking about.

The Big Aristotle's advice ... Stop. Crying.

"Maybe he was sad he didn't make it, but it happens like that sometimes. I remember when I made it 15 years in a row and the last year I didn't make it. I guess I wasn't good enough. But, it's not something you cry about."

FYI ... Gobert's a beast -- especially on defense -- and definitely could've been an All-Star ... but he ain't, and showing emotion opened the door for rival players to attack.

(See Draymond Green -- who trolled RG on Twitter).

"We live in a tough sport. Guys like Draymond, he knows what he's doing. He's trying to get in [Gobert's] head. It's psychological. But there is no crying in basketball Rudy. Man up."

"Put some Icy Hot on your face, Rudy."