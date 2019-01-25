Kevin Durant's Mom He's The Real MVP Off the Court

Kevin Durant's Mom Says He's the Real MVP Off The Court

EXCLUSIVE

Wanda Durant's son, Kevin (heard of him?), might just be the smoothest scorer in NBA history, but Mama tells us she's even more proud of what her boy does OFF the court for his community.

KD -- a 4-time scoring champ, league MVP, 2-time champion, and 10x All-Star -- recently opened his Durant Center, an after-school facility in his hometown focused on helping low-income students get to college.

Kevin put up $10 million to get the Center started, and when we talked to his mom and asked her which part of her son's life she's most impressed by, she went with the outreach, and not the NBA accolades.

"Off The court, of course. Off the court really shows who he is as a person."

Don't get Wanda wrong, she said she LOVES watching Kevin play (she was fly as hell and on her way to the game) but you could hear in her voice how proud she was of the man he is in his community.