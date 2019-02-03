Conor McGregor Brings Conor Jr. to Super Bowl, The Stars Arrive!

Conor McGregor Brings Son to Super Bowl ... The Stars Arrive!

Conor McGregor is BACK in America -- this time, no violence ... just cuteness!!

The UFC superstar and his 1-year-old son, Conor Jr., just arrived at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in matching purple suits ... and they're both STYLIN'!!!

Conor is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan -- he became with friends with Jerry Jones in 2018 -- but since they're not in the big game, unclear who Conor will be rooting for.

One thing's for sure ... Conor ain't missing an opportunity to flash his mug at the biggest sporting ever of the year!!

By the way, look at Conor McGregor Jr.'s designer kicks -- sweeeeeeet!!!!

The A-list stars are starting to arrive at the stadium -- Jon Bon Jovi, Kevin Hart and Ludacris are already there.

So is Rams superfan YG -- he's been a good luck charm for the Rams this season, this is good news for L.A.