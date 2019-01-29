Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets 6 Month Suspension for Brawl After Conor McGregor Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov 6 Month Suspension ... For UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov will effectively serve a 6 month suspension and pay a $500,000 fine for attacking Conor McGregor's crew at UFC 229 brawl -- but he'll only if he makes an anti-bullying video.

Khabib's case just went in front of the Nevada State Athletic Commission -- and while Khabib was not present, his attorney represented him during the hearing.

The board agreed to a 9 month suspension -- with the ability to reduce the suspension to 6 months if they're satisfied with Khabib's PSA video.

Khabib has about a month to complete his video if he wants to get the full 3 month reduction.

The suspension is retroactive to the Oct. 6th incident -- meaning if his PSA video is approved quickly, he'll be able to fight again in March.

Of course, Khabib went berserk after defeating Conor in the 4th round of his Oct. 6th fight at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas -- jumping out of the cage and fighting a bunch of people in Conor's corner.

Khabib's counsin Abubakar Nurmagomedov -- an MMA fighter who was also involved in the brawl -- received a 1 year suspension and a $25,000 fine.

Conor also faces punishment for his role in the melee -- his case will go before the board in just a few minutes.

Stay tuned ...