Roger Clemens' Son Plays in Alumni Game 1 Month After Alleged Brutal Beating

Kacy Clemens -- son of MLB legend Roger Clemens -- seems to be recovering well after allegedly being beaten at a bar last month ... 'cause he hit the diamond Saturday and looked fine.

Kacy, his dad and his fellow baseball-playing brother, Kody, all took to UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas this past weekend for the University of Texas' annual alumni game.

The trio of Clemens' all played -- Roger pitched for an inning, while Kacy and Kody manned the rightside of the Longhorns' infield.

Neither brothers did much at the dish ... reportedly only reaching base once in four plate appearances -- but it's interesting Kacy was even out there regardless.

Remember, Kacy claims in a lawsuit filed just last week that he was roughed up by bouncers at a Texas bar during a New Year's event.

In fact, Kacy's lawyer claims the first baseman was beaten so badly, his throwing arm was injured ... but judging by the video, looks like Kacy's healin' up.

The 24-year-old was an 8th-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2017 ... and has batted .246 in his two-year minor league career.

BTW ... in case you were wondering -- Roger's still got it. Take a look at this filth he was throwing at 56 years old!!!!