The Game Goes Off on 'Microwaved Carrot' Tomi Lahren for Mocking 21 Savage

The Game went after Tomi Lahren in a big way, going after her for cracking jokes about 21 Savage's ICE arrest ... by going on a raunchy, profanity-laced rant.

The rapper directed a sexually explicit series of insults Tuesday at the conservative Fox News contributor, after Lahren mocked 21's arrest Sunday by tweeting a reference to his hit track, "Bank Account" ... "I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya."

Game's clearly not down with Tomi's attempt at humor, saying ... "21 Savage gettin detained by ICE is not funny nor anything for ya middle of the mall clip in wearin’ h** a** to be joking about."

The Game goes on to sling A LOT more mud ... and it's pretty nasty.

He closed out his rant by adding ... "Here's some advice: stay out the tanning salon, you're starting to look like a sick tangerine. #FreeDaReal #21 [Someone please recommend a good burn center for her] #ThanksInAdvance"

Game's not the first to fire back at Tomi -- Cardi B shot back, "Don't make me get my leash."

As you know, the 2 women already had beef.

Nicki Minaj also blasted Lahren, saying ... "Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown."

The Game clearly wanted in on the action.