NFL's Derrius Guice Is Blazing Fast Again, After Serious ACL Injury

NFL's Derrius Guice Running (Super Fast) Again ... After Serious Knee Injury

Beware NFC East ... the Baton Rouge blur known as Derrius Guice is BACK, 'cause the Redskins star just posted a video of him running hard AND FAST on his surgically repaired knee.

Guice -- one of the greatest backs in SEC history while at LSU -- tore his ACL in the 1st quarter of his 1st NFL preseason game after being drafted in the 2nd round by Washington, missing all of '18.

Kid looks like he's A-okay now though, just posting a video of him running full speed with both resistance and no resistance, absolutely killing both sprints.

Guice was supposed to be a huge part of Washington's offense this year, with many expecting him to push Saquon Barkley as the best running back in the rookie class.

Watch below ... and remember.