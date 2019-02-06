NFL's Derrius Guice Is Blazing Fast Again, After Serious ACL Injury

Beware NFC East ... the Baton Rouge blur known as Derrius Guice is BACK, 'cause the Redskins star just posted a video of him running hard AND FAST on his surgically repaired knee.
Guice -- one of the greatest backs in SEC history while at LSU -- tore his ACL in the 1st quarter of his 1st NFL preseason game after being drafted in the 2nd round by Washington, missing all of '18.
Kid looks like he's A-okay now though, just posting a video of him running full speed with both resistance and no resistance, absolutely killing both sprints.
Guice was supposed to be a huge part of Washington's offense this year, with many expecting him to push Saquon Barkley as the best running back in the rookie class.
Watch below ... and remember.