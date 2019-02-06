Warren Moon Kyler Murray Will Be Great NFL QB

Warren Moon Says Kyler Murray Will Be Great NFL Quarterback

Kyler Murray will be a GREAT NFL quarterback if he picks football over baseball ... so says Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports, "He'll just transition right into the NFL game."

Of course, Kyler's got a big decision coming up -- dude is the Oakland A's 1st-round draft pick AND the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

But, most reports have Murray leaning toward entering the NFL draft and actually playing for the team that picks him... and Moon tells us whatever team that is will be getting a future star.

"The game has changed and it's right up his alley," Moon says.

"They're doing the things that he did in college, and because they're doing those things, he'll just transition right into the NFL game."

Some draft experts disagree, saying Kyler's too small -- dude IS just 5'10", 190ish pounds ... but Moon doesn't see that as a problem for the ex-Sooners QB.

"He makes it happen. So, that's all that really matters."

As for the football/baseball debate ... Moon clearly thinks Murray will succeed on the gridiron -- but he gave the QB some Hall of Fame advice nonetheless.