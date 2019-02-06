TMZ

WWE's Mustafa Ali Massive Black Eye During Randy Orton Match

2/6/2019 7:26 AM PST

WWE's Mustafa Ali Gets Massive Black Eye During Randy Orton Match

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali took a REAL shot to the face during a particularly brutal match with Randy Orton on Tuesday -- and now he's got the massive shiner to prove it. 

It seems the injury was suffered in the opening moments of his match with Orton on 'Smackdown Live' -- when Orton was stomping Ali's face in. 

It appears Orton's boot caught Ali in his left eye -- and you can see it starting to swell up as the match went on. 

Orton ultimately pinned Ali after hitting him with the RKO -- but it wasn't over yet ... Samoa Joe invaded the ring and kicked Ali in the face again ... sending him flying. 

After the match, Ali posted a pic of the damage with the caption, "Just trying to catch your eye."

Ali better heal up quick -- he's supposed to fight in the main event at WWE's 'Elimination Chamber' event on February 17. 

