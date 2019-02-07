Kevin Durant Blasts NBA Media 'You're Trying to Tear Me Down'

Kevin Durant Blasts NBA Media, 'You're Trying to Tear Me Down'

Breaking News

Kevin Durant went scorched Earth on the NBA media after the Warriors game Wednesday night -- telling off reporters for trying to "tear me down with my words that I say."

Yeah, he was mad.

By the way, the Warriors DESTROYED the Spurs in a 141 to 102 ass-beating -- so it's not like he was mad about the game.

What set Durant off was when a reporter asked why he'd been unusually quiet with the media lately.

KD: "Why do you care?"

Reporter: "Because you usually talk."

KD: "Well, I ain’t feel like talking the last couple of days."

Durant pointed out one specific reporter, Ethan Strauss from The Athletic -- and said:

"You’ve got a dude, Ethan Strauss, who come in here and just give his whole opinion on stuff and just make it seem like it’s coming from me. He just walk around here, don’t talk to nobody. Just walk in here, survey and then write something like that."

Durant continued, "I’m trying to play basketball. Y’all come in here every day, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches. You rile up the fans about it. Yo, let us play basketball. That’s all I’m saying."

"Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you. Grow up. Come on, brah. I come in here and go to work every day, and I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem? What am I doing to y’all?"

Durant explained that he doesn't trust the media -- "Every time I say something, it gets twisted up and thrown out. So many different publications try to tear me down with my words that I say. So, if I don’t say nothing, it’s a problem. I just want to play ball. I want to go to the gym and go home. That’s all. Is that a problem? Alright, then."

He took one more question ... shut it down ... and left.