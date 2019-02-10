Christina Milian Won't Be Charged in Alleged Hotel Bar Brawl

Christina Milian No Charges For Alleged Bar Brawl

Christina Milian's in for a stern talking-to over her role in an alleged scuffle with a bar bouncer, but she's off the hook for criminal charges ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. City Attorney's Office tells us ... it reviewed the case and decided not to bring charges against the actress, who allegedly got caught up in an altercation in October at the Figueroa Hotel downtown.

Instead, the City Attorney has scheduled an informal meeting with Milian to discuss the incident and ways she can avoid similar issues in the future. Call it a verbal slap on the wrist.

We broke the story ... a fight broke out at the hotel bar after a bouncer blocked Christina from getting in, and one witness claimed she threw a drink. Her camp denied she threw anything and said the bouncer actually got physical with one of her friends.

All water under the bridge now ... as long as Christina's down with learning a lesson.