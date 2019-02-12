Cain Velasquez 'I'm Good Enough to Beat Jon Jones'

Cain Velasquez, 'I'm Good Enough to Beat Jon Jones'

EXCLUSIVE

He hasn't fought since 2016 ... but Cain Velasquez says he's still a BEAST in the Octagon -- and after he runs through Francis Ngannou, he's confident he could take Jon Jones.

36-year-old Cain is squaring off with Francis on Feb. 17 -- his first fight since defeating Travis Browne at UFC 200 in July 2016. After that fight, Cain was sidelined with bone spurs in his back.

But now, the former 2-time UFC heavyweight champ says he's been training like a maniac and feels like his old self -- and he's ready to compete with the best in the world ... including Jones.

"I think I could beat him," Cain told us ... "I think I'm good enough."

"Jon Jones is an amazing athlete. I've watched him in all his fights. I know what he's capable of. Every guy poses a great challenge. I think he does as well."

Of course, he's gotta get through Ngannou first ... which ain't gonna be easy. That dude's a monster.

Meantime, Jones is fighting Anthony Smith on March 2 at UFC 235.