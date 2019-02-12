Rapper Sheck Wes Accused of Beating, Stalking Ex-GF ... He Calls It All Lies

Sheck Wes Accused of Physical Abuse by Ex Justine Skye, He Calls BS

Rapper Sheck Wes is being labeled an abuser of women by his ex-GF but he's vehemently denying the allegations ... calling them all lies.

Justine Skye -- a singer, actress and model -- put Sheck on blast, calling him pathetic and claiming he put his hands on her in the past. She said there was an instance when she was "taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of n****s while he sat in the car like a bitch."

She went on to say on Twitter, "You're pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you'll do it again." The rapper broke his silence just after midnight ... calling BS.

I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me.



I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody. — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

It's not the first time Justine's accused the Harlem rapper of abuse. Back in October, Justine wrote a lengthy post on Instagram saying she experienced domestic violence ... and then went on to like a bunch of tweets that specifically named Sheck as her abuser.

Justine's now been linked with rapper GoldLink, who appears to address Justine's abuse allegations head-on in his track "Justine's Interlude," which he dropped last month.

Some of the lyrics go, "So many stories 'bout you and so-and-so who from Harlem. It ain't too many from Harlem, so take a guess ... I'm tired of hearin' 'bout if this n***a put hands on you. Tired of tryna smile through s**t that's affectin' us."

Originally Published -- 2/12 7:00 AM PT

2/13 -- Sheck's legal and management team tells TMZ they are "fiercely standing by him through this. He has denied any wrongdoing whatsoever or violence of any kind and we believe him."

They continue, "He will defend himself against the serious defamation of character with any and all legal remedies available."