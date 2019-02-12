Vernon Davis Gunning To Be Next Will Smith ... I'm Serious About Acting!

The Fresh Prince of ... D.C.??

Vernon Davis hopes that's one of his nicknames in the near future ... 'cause the Redskins star tells TMZ Sports once his football days are done -- he wants to be the next Will Smith!!!

"Anything he touches is golden, and that's what I'd like to model myself after."

Davis has been acting as a side gig for a while -- he's had parts in "The League" and "Baywatch" in the past -- and just landed his biggest role yet on "Hell on the Border" ... starring Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman.

But, Vernon says his passion for acting goes deeper than cameos ... he wants to be a legit Hollywood star after his football career is over!!!

In fact ... Davis sees himself as an action star -- saying his football roots give him an easy transition there!!!

As for when we might see Vernon turn from Pro Bowl tight end to full-time actor ... Davis ain't so sure.

But, the 35-year-old is in the final year of his Redskins contract ... soooo, see ya on the silver screen after that?!