Mischa Barton Owes $310k to Writer ... I'll Take it Out of 'The Hills'!!!

Mischa Barton's Salary for 'The Hills' Targeted in $310k Judgment

EXCLUSIVE

Mischa Barton's new beginning to the year might see her bank account take a huge dent ... 'cause she owes more than $300k and now her checks from 'The Hills' reboot are being targeted.

A little backstory ... a judge ordered Mischa in 2016 to fork over $250,410.94 to screenplay writer Daniel Lief for blowing off her role in his movie, "Promoted." As we reported ... Daniel sued Mischa claiming recasting the lead cost him more than $300k.

Fast forward to now and, according to docs filed by Lief's production company ... Mischa STILL hasn't paid a cent. Lief's attorneys at Mendelson, Goldman and Schwarz want the court to order Mischa to pay off the debt from any money she earns moving forward.

That's where "The Hills: New Beginnings" comes into this.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, dozens of companies and studios that could potentially cut Mischa a paycheck are listed -- and MTV is among them.

As you know ... Mischa started filming 'The Hills' reboot for MTV last October. A judge still has to approve the garnishing of her wages. We've reached out to Mischa's camp, but no word back yet.

BTW, the docs say her tab has ballooned to $310,921.20. Gotta love interest!

Unless you're Mischa.